BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
April 28 HEIMSTADEN AB:
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 426 MILLION VERSUS SEK 186 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 92 MILLION VERSUS SEK 83 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement