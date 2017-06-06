BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 6 Molson Coors Brewing Co
* Heineken and molson coors sign import agreement for sol beer in the us
* Molson coors brewing co - financial terms are not disclosed
* heineken & molson coors signed a 10-year import agreement
* Molson coors brewing co - co will import, market and distribute sol brand in united states through its us division, millercoors, beginning this fall
* Molson coors brewing co - sol will continue to be brewed in mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.