BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 1 HEINEKEN NV:
* HEINEKEN N.V. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BRASIL KIRIN HOLDING S.A.
* ON 24 MAY 2017 HEINEKEN HAS RECEIVED REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM BRAZILIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY (CADE) FOR ACQUISITION OF BRASIL KIRIN.
* AS SHARED IN RELEASE ON 13 FEBRUARY 2017 THIS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE TO HEINEKEN'S MARGIN IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.