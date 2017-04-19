New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Heineken Nv:
* Q1 consolidated beer volume 44.0 mhl versus 43.4 in Reuters poll
* In Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe market conditions remain challenging, adversely impacting volume
* In Americas, whilst Mexican volume was good this was more than offset by weaker volume in Brazil
* Q1 consolidated beer volume Asia Pacific 6.2 mhl versus 5.8 mhl year ago
* Full year expectations remain unchanged
* Reported net profit in quarter was 293 million euros ($314.01 million)(2016: 265 million euros)
* Q1 consolidated beer volume europe 15.3 mhl versus 15.2 mhl year ago
* In UK volume was down low single digit due to a partial de-listing by a large customer
* Q1 consolidated beer volume Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe 9.0 mhl versus 9.0 mhl year ago
* Heineken now confirms that it intends to leverage Kirin's existing route to market with heineken portfolio in future
* Q1 consolidated beer volume in the Americas 13.5 mhl versus 13.5 mhl year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.