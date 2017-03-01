March 1 Heitech Padu Bhd:
* Entered into contract with permodalan nasional berhad
* The contract value of the project is 41.9 million rgt
* "the agreement will have a positive effect on the earnings
per share"
* Agreement for supply, installation, commissioning,
operation, of managed wide area network services for permodalan
nasional bhd and amanah saham nasional bhd
* Proposed transaction will not have any material effect on
heitech group’s net asset for the financial year ending 31
december 2017
