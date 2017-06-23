June 23 Heiwa Real Estate REIT Inc

* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on June 30, 2022 and coupon rate 0.3 percent per annum

* Says it will issue second series REIT bonds worth 1.8 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on June 30, 2027 and coupon rate 0.65 percent per annum

* Subscription date on June 23 and payment date on June 30

* Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. ,Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1LBtbV

