FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q1 Gaap earnings per share $0.22
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 10, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q1 Gaap earnings per share $0.22

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Helen Of Troy Ltd

* Helen of Troy limited reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.37

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $359.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $358.4 million

* Sees fy 2018 sales up 1.5 to 4.1 percent

* Sees fy 2018 sales $1.56 billion to $1.6 billion

* Sees fy 2018 gaap earnings per share $4.54 to $4.87

* Helen of Troy Ltd - ‍reiterates FY non-gaap adjusted diluted eps outlook of $6.50 to $6.90​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $6.67, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Helen of Troy Ltd - ‍company continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for nutritional supplements segment​

* Helen of Troy Ltd - quarter end inventory was $312.0 million, compared to $319.2 million

* Helen of Troy - continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for nutritional supplements core business which could include divestiture, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.