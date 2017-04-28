BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
April 28 Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co KGaA:
* Continuation of a sustainable dividend policy planned (0.15 euro/share)
* FY group result -21.9 million euros (previous year: 22.6 million euros ($24.71 million)) Source text - bit.ly/2oSfqrp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement