May 25 Helical Plc:

* Year to march 31, EPRA net asset value per share up 3.7 pct to 473 pence

* Year to March 31, EPRA earnings per share of 0.5p

* Year to March 31, IFRS profit before tax of 41.6 million pounds

* Year to March 31, final dividend proposed of 6.20p per share