BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 HELIO SA:
* Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE 47.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 37.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer