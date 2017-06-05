June 5 Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc

* Helios and Matheson Analytics - co along with its unit Redzone has acquired three U.S. patents from Israel-based Trendit Ltd, among other assets

* Helios and Matheson Analytics - Redzone plans to integrate patented technology with Redzone map(tm) app - SEC filing

* Helios and Matheson Analytics- Redzone plans to use patented tech to alert Redzone Map app users of potential threats to their personal safety

* Helios and Matheson Analytics - Redzone plans to begin integrating Trendit's patented technology into Redzone map app, roll out related new features in coming months

* Helios and Matheson Analytics - to use tech to inform law enforcement of location, migration patterns of known "criminal or terrorist individuals", groups