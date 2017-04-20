BRIEF-Mandhana Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 677.3 million rupees versus profit 193.8 million rupees year ago
April 20 Hella
* Says JV Hella-Bhap Lighting is further expanding its production capacities by building a new state-of-the-art lighting production plant in Wuqing
* Start of production at the new location is scheduled for October 2017
* Says in a first step, the new plant will have a production capacity for 1.2 million headlamps per year, employ about 250 people
* Says in the medium term, the design of the plant allows tripling the production space Source text: here
* Says it plans to issue up to 800 million yuan ($116.72 million) medium-term notes, up to 1.0 billion yuan green bonds