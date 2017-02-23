Feb 23 Helma Eigenheimbau AG:
* Rreports record results for FY 2016; forecast reduced for
the 2017-2018 financial years
* Grew its revenue by 25 percent to 263.8 million euros
($279.10 million) in 2016 (2015: 210.6 million euros)
* FY EBIT were up by 21 pct, from 17.8 million euros to 21.6
million euros
* For 2017-2019 financial years, company continues to assume
further long-term growth, although annual growth rate will be
less than previously planned
* Expected consolidated revenue now amounts to 290-300
million euros in 2017, 325-340 million euros in 2018 and 370-400
million euros in 2019
* EBIT margin in a range between 7.0 pct and 10.0 pct is
anticipated in each of 2017-2019 financial years, after
adjusting for capitalised interest
* EBIT margin in 2017 will prospectively lie in lower third
of range
