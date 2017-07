BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau H1 new order intake down at EUR 116.3 mln

July 13 (Reuters) - HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG:

* Helma Eigenheimbau Ag: h1 2017 New Order Intake Figures Published

* New Order Intake of Eur 116.3 Million in First Half of 2017 (h1 2016: Eur 120.6 Million)

* Lies Within Its Planned New Order Intake Range as of Midyear Stage, as Company Published in Its Management Report in March 2017​

* CONFIRMS EXPECTATION OF NEW ORDER INTAKE BEING CONSIDERABLY HIGHER IN SECOND HALF OF 2017 THAN DURING H1