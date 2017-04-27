April 27 Helmerich and Payne Inc:

* Helmerich & Payne, Inc announces second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.45

* Qtrly operating revenues $405.3 million versus $438.2 million

* "we expect our international land and offshore market outlook to remain weak for foreseeable future"

* Sees Q3 average rig revenue per day expected to be roughly $21,000 (excluding any impact from early termination revenue)

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $401.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S