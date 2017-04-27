BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Helmerich and Payne Inc:
* Helmerich & Payne, Inc announces second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.45
* Qtrly operating revenues $405.3 million versus $438.2 million
* "we expect our international land and offshore market outlook to remain weak for foreseeable future"
* Sees Q3 average rig revenue per day expected to be roughly $21,000 (excluding any impact from early termination revenue)
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $401.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.