March 13 Helvetia Holding AG:

* Increased its underlying earnings in 2016 financial year by 12 pct to 492 million Swiss francs ($488.24 million) after tax

* FY business volume grew by 2.6 pct (in original currency) to 8,513 million francs despite portfolio optimisations and a challenging environment

* Increases dividend by 10 pct to 21 francs per share

* Herbert J. Scheidt is not standing for re-election to board of directors