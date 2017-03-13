Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Helvetia Holding AG:
* Increased its underlying earnings in 2016 financial year by 12 pct to 492 million Swiss francs ($488.24 million) after tax
* FY business volume grew by 2.6 pct (in original currency) to 8,513 million francs despite portfolio optimisations and a challenging environment
* Increases dividend by 10 pct to 21 francs per share
* Herbert J. Scheidt is not standing for re-election to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.