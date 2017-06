June 21 HEMCHECK SWEDEN AB

* REG-HEMCHECK SWEDEN AB: PRESENTS RESULTS FROM USER TESTS AT KARLSTAD CENTRAL HOSPITAL

USER TESTS SHOW THAT PROTOTYPE IS USER FRIENDLY AND THAT RATE OF HEMOLYSIS FOR TROPONIN T TESTS COULD BE LOWERED BY 75% WHEN USING THIS PROTOTYPE