PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Golden Ocean Group Ltd
* Says Hemen Holding limited has settled a TRS agreement (total return swap) underlying 39.129 shares in Golden Ocean
* Says Hemen holding limited has subsequently entered into a new TRS agreement with exposure to same number of underlying shares
* Says new expiry date is Sept. 6, 2017, and the new TRS price is NOK 48,726 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.