July 3 (Reuters) - HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB

* Hemfosa Acquires Community Service Properties in Sweden for a Value of Msek 135

* Total Rental Value Is About Msek 9.1

* ‍POSSESSION OF PROPERTIES HAS BEEN TAKEN, JUNE 30, 2017.​