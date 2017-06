June 9 HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB:

* HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES A PORTFOLIO IN HALMSTAD PRIMARILY WITH COMMUNITY SERVICES PROPERTIES AT A VALUE OF MSEK 1,066

* ‍TO ACQUIRE A PORTFOLIO OF TEN PROPERTIES LOCATED CENTRALLY IN HALMSTAD FOR AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF MSEK 1,066.​

* POSSESSION IS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 1, 2017.

* HEMFOSA WILL ACQUIRE TEN PROPERTIES FROM FEM HJÄRTAN HOLDING AB