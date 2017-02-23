Feb 23 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB:

* Issues bonds of 750 million Swedish crowns ($83.46 million)

* Announces tender offer results for its outstanding April 2017 bonds

* Says has successfully issued senior unsecured bonds in total amount of 750 million crowns under a framework amount of 1,000 million crowns

* Bonds have a tenor of three and a half year and a floating interest rate of three-months STIBOR plus 275bps

* Transaction generated strong interest from investors and issue was well oversubscribed

* Proceeds will be used to refinance April 2017 bonds as well as for general corporate purposes

* Aggregate principal amount of April 2017 bonds validly tendered was 518 million crowns