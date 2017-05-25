May 25 Hemisphere Energy Corp

* Hemisphere Energy announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results

* Quarterly production average of 583 BOE/D (91 pct oil), a 15 pct increase over Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Annual review for its demand operating credit facility has been completed and borrowing base has been reaffirmed at $12.5 million

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.01