Deadly London tower blaze began in a Hotpoint fridge freezer - police
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.
May 25 Hemisphere Energy Corp
* Hemisphere Energy announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Quarterly production average of 583 BOE/D (91 pct oil), a 15 pct increase over Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00
* Annual review for its demand operating credit facility has been completed and borrowing base has been reaffirmed at $12.5 million
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp said it was open to talks with Western Digital Corp in their dispute over the sale of the Japanese conglomerate's prized chip unit - an apparent olive branch after it chose another suitor as preferred bidder.