* Hemisphere Media Group announces first quarter 2017 financial results and affirms full-year guidance

* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $33.2 million

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - net income was $2.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, an increase of 2% as compared to comparable period in 2016

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - company affirms its forecast of mid to high single digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2017