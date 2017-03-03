March 3 Hemisphere Media Group Inc:
* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full
year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $39.4 million
* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - forecasting mid to high
single digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2017
* Hemisphere Media Group - expects funding requirements for
both joint ventures will be $30.0 to $35.0 million in aggregate
for year ending December 31, 2017
* Hemisphere Media Group Inc qtrly net income $5.9 million
versus $4.9 million
* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - joint venture opportunity
with Canal Uno in Colombia to launch a national broadcast
network
