May 15 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc

* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly loss per share $0.11

* Hemispherx Biopharma- Have begun to generate and can now reasonably project growing future revenues from newly manufactured lots of ampligen for 2017

* Hemispherx Biopharma - Bridge loan established on May 12 to assist in funding expenses of manufacturing Ampligen to generate revenues for 2017, 2018

* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc - Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were about $3.7 million at March 31, 2017 versus $5.9 million as of Dec 31, 2016