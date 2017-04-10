BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Hemostemix Inc
* Hemostemix announces CDN$4,400,000 senior secured debt financing and plans to undertake a private placement for up to CDN$8,000,000
* Hemostemix Inc- agreement reached with Wood Capital Ltd on a non-brokered senior secured debt financing of CDN$4.4 million in one or more tranches
* Hemostemix Inc- agreement also contemplates co to complete private placement or placements of a minimum of CDN$4.4 million up to a maximum of $8 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results