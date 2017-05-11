BRIEF-Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co's application for A share offering has been approved
* Announcement approval by the main board issuance approval committee of the CSRC on the A share offering
May 11 Henan Province Xixia Automobile Water Pump Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest in a Wuhan-based energy firm in exchange for 52 percent stake
* Transaction amount remains to be determined
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/20A64T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
