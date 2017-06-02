BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 2 Henan Rebecca Hair Products Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.06 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.2 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3qXo6K
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.