BRIEF-GPI to buy part of Sigma Informatica units
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA
June 15 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says it expects to win bid for traffic surveillance equipment supply contract for 156.7 million yuan ($23.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tpsnef
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's defence minister said on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state.