BRIEF-Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 26
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
May 8 Henan Xinye Textile Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 300 million yuan ($43.46 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qRvn1M
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9036 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: STRONG DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES, COMPARABLE NET SALES AND EBITDA GROW 19% AND 26%, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR