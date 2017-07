July 12 (Reuters) - Henan Zhongyuan Expressway Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest 400 million yuan ($58.93 million) to set up real estate unit

* Says unit plans to boost real estate subsidiary's capital by 210 million yuan

* Says it plans to invest up to 500 million yuan to set up asset management firm with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tMaW99; bit.ly/2uQo4dc; bit.ly/2uQRSqq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)