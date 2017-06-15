BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 15 Henderson European Focus Trust Plc
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Shares were issued for cash today at a price of 1380.0p per share to satisfy demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)