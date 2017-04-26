BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Henderson Group Plc
* At EGM in connection with recommended merger of Henderson and Janus Capital, all resolutions passed by requisite majority of Henderson shareholders
* Remain on track for completion by May 30, says Chairman, in connection with recommended merger of Henderson and Janus Capital Group Inc Source text ID: (bit.ly/2plG2nU) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.