March 24 Heng Xin China

* Legal Action To Recover Refundable Deposit

* Board wishes to announce that deposit in sum of hk$36 million paid under mou has not yet been refunded to company by vendor

* Refers to company's announcement dated 31 may 2016 regarding termination of mou Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)