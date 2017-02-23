Feb 23 Heng Xin China Holdings Ltd
* Update on suspected misappropriation of funds in Shanxi
Zhongze Heng Yuan Biological Technology Company Limited
* There is no evidence showing that this fund transfer was
authorized or made known to board or board of directors of
Beijing Kaiqiao at relevant time
* "Company cannot rule out possibility that this fund
transfer might have been conducted without proper authority of
company or Beijing Kaiqiao"
* Declared suspension of executive duties of relevant
officers of group who are suspected to be involved in suspected
misappropriation
* Company has instructed its legal advisers to commence
legal actions against suspected wrongdoers
* Has demanded all the relevant officers to immediately hand
out all company seals and chops and bank passwords
* Special committee is not entirely convinced by the alleged
explanations
* Special committee discovered that misappropriated fund was
subsequently transferred by first fund recipient to another PRC
co
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: