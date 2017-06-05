BRIEF-P-ban.com completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
June 5 Hengan International Group Co Ltd
* Entering into a sale and purchase agreement
* Consideration payable under agreement is 91.2 million rgt
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with wang-zheng resources, macro-link, charost ltd and zhong xin construction
* Deal to acquire in aggregate 80 million shares of wang-zheng berhad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Australia's Ardent Leisure Group forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, hit by losses at its theme-park division after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.