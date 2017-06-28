BRIEF-Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios
* Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios, citing source Source text: http://bit.ly/2sVimrv
June 28Hengfeng Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 4
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JhtpJD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios, citing source Source text: http://bit.ly/2sVimrv
* EXPECTS PROFITABILITY OF CONNECTED HOME SEGMENT TO BE AFFECTED BY MEMORY COSTS INCREASES