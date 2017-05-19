BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
* Says JV will be capitalized at 100 million yuan and the unit will own a 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8CtA8Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering