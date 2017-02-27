BRIEF-Takara Bio starts first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26
Feb 27 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd
* Says its preliminary 2016 net profit up 26.9 percent y/y at 410.8 million yuan ($59.82 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lXqsgb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8673 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles