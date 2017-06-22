Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd
* Says unit gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 1.6 billion yuan ($234.20 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rYLU48
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8319 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.