FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Hengtai Securities receives disciplinary action verdict from Asset Management Association of China
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Hengtai Securities receives disciplinary action verdict from Asset Management Association of China

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Hengtai Securities Co Ltd

* On 28 July 2017, company received disciplinary action verdict from Asset Management Association of China

* AMAC resolved to suspend acceptance of filing by co for its asset- backed specialized schemes for a period of six months commencing from 1 August 2017

* Disciplinary action has not yet had any material impact on operation performance of company

* Upon expiration of suspension, company shall submit a rectification report to inner Mongolia regulatory bureau of CSRC and AMAC

* At present, company is under normal operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.