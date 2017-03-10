UPDATE 3-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 10 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd :
* Says its Heilongjiang-based unit won bids of China Mobile 2017-2018 transmission pipeline centralized purchasing project
* Bid price remains undisclosed
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/frddSE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)