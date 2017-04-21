April 21 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 129.8 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($188.83 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 100-150 percent y/y to 229.6-286.9 million yuan

* Says it plans to boost capital of finance unit by 100 million yuan to 600 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pLbFVD; bit.ly/2oRDEEv; bit.ly/2oYXFHB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)