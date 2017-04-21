BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
April 21 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 129.8 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($188.83 million)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 100-150 percent y/y to 229.6-286.9 million yuan
* Says it plans to boost capital of finance unit by 100 million yuan to 600 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pLbFVD; bit.ly/2oRDEEv; bit.ly/2oYXFHB
($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal