UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13Hengxin Mobile Business Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ppC47G
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
