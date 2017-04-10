BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Hengxin Technology Ltd:
* Discloseable Transaction Subscriptions Of Wealth Management Product
* Unit subscribed for wealth management product with GF Securities
* Deal for subscription amount of RMB50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement