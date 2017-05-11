BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital
* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash
May 11 Hennessy Advisors Inc
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
* Hennessy Advisors - Assets related to rainier mid cap equity fund and rainier small/mid cap equity fund to merge into hennessy cornerstone mid cap 30 fund
* Hennessy Advisors Inc - Assets related to rainier large cap fund will merge into Hennessy Cornerstone large growth fund
* Says shareholders of Rainier U.S. Funds will become shareholders of Hennessy Funds
* Hennessy Advisors Inc - Transaction has been structured with intention that it qualify as a tax-free reorganization
* Hennessy Advisors - Shareholders of Rainier U.S. Funds should not recognize any gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as result of transaction
* Hennessy Advisors Inc - Signed a definitive agreement with Manning & Napier Group, LLC and Rainier Investment Management, Llc
* Says approved proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of senior unsecured long term bonds in nature of debentures