BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Henry Group Holdings Ltd
* Refers to announcement of company in relation to a possible offer of issued shares
* Negotiation with potential purchaser in respect of possible transaction was terminated
* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On 20 April 2017
* Termination of negotiation in respect of possible transaction would have no adverse impact on financial position of co
No formal or legally binding agreement for possible transaction has been entered into between potential vendors and potential purchaser
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.