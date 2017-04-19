April 19 Henry Group Holdings Ltd

* Refers to announcement of company in relation to a possible offer of issued shares

* Negotiation with potential purchaser in respect of possible transaction was terminated

* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On 20 April 2017

* Termination of negotiation in respect of possible transaction would have no adverse impact on financial position of co

* No formal or legally binding agreement for possible transaction has been entered into between potential vendors and potential purchaser