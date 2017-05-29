BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
May 30 Henry Morgan Ltd:
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand
* Bonus options will be issued at no cost, have an exercise price of $2.05 and an expiry date of 15 June 2020
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.