May 26 Henry Morgan Ltd:

* Refers to previous market announcements regarding Jb Financial Group ltd (JB Financial)

* Makes no recommendation to shareholders as to proposed transaction at this time

* Has been approached by John Bridgeman Limited and its related parties to acquire 100% of shares held by Henry Morgan Limited in JB Financial

* Proposal has been made on key term of $7.90 per share for JB Financial stake with 50% payable in cash