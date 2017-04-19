BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Henry Schein Inc:
* Henry Schein announces new $750 million credit facility
* Has amended revolving credit facility, including increase in maximum borrowing amount from $500 million to $750 million
* Says extension of credit facility through September 2022
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results